19.08.2024 14:30:00

Prediction: Hiring Brian Niccol as Its New CEO Will Be the Best Decision Starbucks Ever Made

From Dec. 31, 2023 to Aug. 13, 2024, shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) cratered by 20%. A combination of declining sales and waning customer loyalty had investors souring on the luxury coffee maker. But on Aug. 14, everything changed at Starbucks. The losses experienced throughout 2024 were essentially wiped as the stock rocketed as high as 26%.So, what happened?Let's dig into everything that's going on at Starbucks right now. There are a lot of moving pieces, but investors have many reasons to believe that the turnaround Starbucks needs has arrived.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Montag fester. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich freundlich. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

