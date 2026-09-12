Prediction: Nvidia Stock Could Be Worth This Much by January 2028

So far this year, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has put up a solid but unspectacular 17.3% gain. That sounds decent until you remember its performance during earlier innings of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, when shares were routinely doubling or tripling in a calendar year.

Nvidia's rocket-ship phase has cooled due to a mix of things: growing competition from custom silicon at the major cloud players, lingering questions about whether hyperscaler capital expenditures (capex) can stay this aggressive, the law of large numbers, and some trepidation around circular financing deals.

It seems like investors are no longer willing to pay a premium in the same way they did when every quarter felt like the start of another exciting chapter. Yet the setup beneath Nvidia's quiet price action looks much more interesting than you might expect.

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