Prediction: Retirees' 2025 Social Security COLA Will Be Higher Than Current Projections

Two months. That's roughly how long retirees must wait for important news that impacts them financially.I'm referring, of course, to the mid-October announcement of the 2025 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Currently, Social Security benefits are projected to increase by 2.6% to 2.7%. However, I predict the actual 2025 Social Security COLA will be higher than current projections. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool