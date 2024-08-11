|
11.08.2024 11:45:00
Prediction: Retirees' 2025 Social Security COLA Will Be Higher Than Current Projections
Two months. That's roughly how long retirees must wait for important news that impacts them financially.I'm referring, of course, to the mid-October announcement of the 2025 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Currently, Social Security benefits are projected to increase by 2.6% to 2.7%. However, I predict the actual 2025 Social Security COLA will be higher than current projections. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!