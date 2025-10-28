Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Aktie
WKN: 909800 / ISIN: US8740391003
|
28.10.2025 02:05:00
Prediction: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Will Skyrocket in the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) (TSMC) is the world's largest semiconductor (chip) manufacturer, with a client list containing most of the world's top tech companies. It's been a great year for TSMC stock, up over 49% through Oct. 26.Even with the stock up that much year to date, and up over 240% in the past five years, it's well positioned to keep climbing through the end of this decade.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
