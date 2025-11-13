NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
13.11.2025 09:06:00
Prediction: The Puzzle Pieces Are in Place for Nvidia to Disappoint Wall Street on Nov. 19
For most investors, earnings season is the most exciting period of each quarter. This is the six-week time frame where a majority of S&P 500 companies unveil their operating results, which serves as a health barometer of corporate America (and Wall Street) for investors.But not all earnings reports are equal. No company has put the stock market on its back and lifted it to new heights quite like the face of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Wall Street's largest publicly traded company recently became the first to ever reach the $5 trillion plateau, with the multitrillion-dollar opportunity presented by AI fueling its near-parabolic ascent.Nvidia's highly anticipated fiscal 2026 third-quarter operating results are set to be released following the closing bell on Wednesday, Nov. 19. While the expectation is for Nvidia to blow Wall Street's consensus sales and profit forecast out of the water, an argument can be made that the puzzle pieces are in place for the company to disappoint investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
