Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
08.12.2025 12:45:00
Prediction: The Quantum Computing Bubble Will Burst in 2026, and These 3 Stocks Will Go Down With It
For the last three years, one theme has dominated the stock market: artificial intelligence (AI). Since the end of 2022 -- when OpenAI kicked off the AI revolution with the commercial launch of ChatGPT -- shares of the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF and the Invesco QQQ Trust have soared by 137% and 84%, respectively -- each handily outperforming the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).This level of prolonged momentum, and the resultant higher valuations of some of the tech stocks that drove it, have led some on Wall Street to assert that AI stocks are in a bubble. Indeed, it's hard to deny that the market has become frothy.However, many of the biggest gainers in these technology ETFs -- namely, the "Magnificent Seven" -- arguably trade at relatively reasonable valuations when compared to their current and expected growth rates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!