Cool Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2JNQ1 / ISIN: US21640C1053
|
25.02.2026 21:15:00
Prediction: The Quantum Computing Hype Could Cool Off in 2026 -- Here's Why
In late 2024, Alphabet announced an experimental quantum computing chip capable of performing calculations exponentially faster than traditional supercomputers. That helped ignite market-wide hype for quantum computing stocks throughout 2025.A handful of early-stage quantum computing stocks, such as IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), all surged to massive gains throughout the first few quarters of 2025. Although these stocks cooled off beginning in the fall, all three stocks managed full-year gains as high as 211%.Quantum computers could someday help unlock potential in artificial intelligence (AI), drug discovery, and cybersecurity, perhaps creating new industries. But despite their remarkable potential, I predict that the hype on quantum computing stocks will continue to fade throughout 2026. Here is why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
