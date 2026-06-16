Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
|
16.06.2026 13:30:00
Prediction: These 4 Words From Sam Altman Will Live on Infamy When It Comes to Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) has supercharged many tech stocks, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and significantly bolstered their long-term growth opportunities. For investors, that has resulted in some incredibly impressive gains. Even the recent SpaceX IPO is benefiting from AI-fueled hype, because while it's often referred to as a rocket company, it estimates that the vast majority of its total addressable market will come from AI.It's been all about AI in the stock market for the past few years. And while that does represent a huge opportunity, there's also the danger that expectations may have become unrealistic. If that's the case, there could be a big reckoning ahead. OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, issued a warning back in 2024 about AI amid the development of ChatGPT, which I believe could prove to be prophetic.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!