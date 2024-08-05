|
Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Cannabis Stocks Through 2030
The cannabis industry continues to contend with mixed legislation and legalization at the state level while a total federal ban on marijuana remains in place. When these dynamics will shift is anyone's guess, but some solid businesses are still operating within these boundaries and generating meaningful financial growth.Investing in any stock involves risk, especially in an industry as uncertain as cannabis currently is. However, if you want some exposure to this space in your portfolio, here are two cannabis companies to consider. Each has a history of being profitable -- a rare find in this field -- and could be primed to deliver solid gains for patient investors over the long term.Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses specifically on the medical cannabis industry. The REIT operates under a sale-leaseback structure. It purchases properties like cultivation facilities from licensed medical cannabis operators then leases them back to the companies in multi-year absolute net lease arrangements.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
