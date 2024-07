Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Most Valuable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks by 2034

Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia are the world's three most-valuable companies, and they are the only ones in history to surpass $3 trillion in market capitalization. They will probably continue to grow long into the future, especially if artificial intelligence (AI) lives up to expectations.The global economy generated $105 trillion in output last year, but Wall Street thinks AI could significantly boost that figure:If those forecasts prove to be accurate -- even at the lower end -- I think Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) will grow to become two of the world's most valuable companies over the next 10 years. Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool