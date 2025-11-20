Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
20.11.2025 21:00:00
Prediction: This AI Stock Could Quietly Outperform Wall Street Favorites
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been in fine form on the stock market in 2025, and this is evident from the healthy gains of 21% clocked by the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite index so far this year.AI stocks such as Nvidia, Broadcom, AMD, Palantir, and others have delivered outstanding gains to investors in 2025. However, not all companies benefiting from the AI revolution have turned out to be great investments. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is one such name.The "Magnificent Seven" stock is up just 4% this year, and that's because it has witnessed a sharp pullback of late. The stock fell substantially after releasing its third-quarter results on Oct. 29. A massive noncash tax charge that led the company to miss Wall Street's earnings estimates, and Meta's decision to boost capital spending to fund its AI initiatives have been weighing on its shares of late.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!