:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
03.12.2025 20:45:00
Prediction: This AI Stock Will Be the Most Surprising Winner of 2026
Predicting winners in the artificial intelligence (AI) realm over the past few years has been fairly easy. Just pick a stock associated with AI, and chances are you'll have beaten the market. While that's a vast oversimplification, choosing a stock like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) or Palantir Technologies, both recognized leaders in their realm, has resulted in market-beating stock returns.However, after so many years of great returns, it seems like Nvidia is trending toward being less of a success in 2026, especially with tensor processing units (TPUs) from Alphabet emerging as a potential alternative to Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs). Nvidia has an iron grip on the AI computing market, and if that slips, the stock could be in trouble. On the flip side, if this doesn't happen, Nvidia could roar to new heights in 2026 on the backs of increased AI spending.I think the fears of Nvidia losing its dominance are overblown, and Nvidia could once again be one of the best AI stocks to own in 2026. This would certainly be a surprise to some investors, but it could yield great results if it pans out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
