28.09.2024 13:15:00
Prediction: This AI Stock Will Be the Next Company to Reach a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap
There have officially been eight non-state-owned companies to have reached a market cap of $1 trillion. These include the "Magnificent Seven" technology companies and, most recently, Berkshire Hathaway, which just passed the threshold earlier this month. Of these companies, only Tesla and Berkshire Hathaway are below the $1 trillion threshold today.A lot of wealth has been built betting on internet stocks, and, at least in recent years, the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI). One company with a market cap of just under $1 trillion is a huge beneficiary of AI, Nvidia's key semiconductor supplier, and the dominant player in its sector. And yet, it doesn't get nearly the same hype as other AI companies.That company is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). Here's why I predict the computer chip giant will be the next company to surpass a trillion dollars in market capitalization.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
