Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
27.10.2025 09:45:00
Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Is Going to Soar After Nov. 5
Nobody really enjoys dealing with their insurance company, especially when it's time to make a claim. Getting paid often involves several phone calls and a lengthy waiting period, which isn't ideal during an already stressful time. Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is an insurance technology company on a mission to solve those pain points using artificial intelligence (AI).Lemonade uses AI-powered chatbots to write quotes and process claims, and it also uses AI algorithms behind the scenes to price premiums more accurately. The company has an ambitious plan to grow its in-force premium -- which is the value of the premiums from all active policies -- tenfold over the next decade, which could translate to significant upside for its shareholders.Lemonade stock is up 42% in 2025 so far. The company is scheduled to release its operating results for the third quarter (ended Sept. 30) on Nov. 5, and here's why I predict its stock will build on those gains following the report.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
