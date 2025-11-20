Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
20.11.2025 21:30:00
Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Crush Both Palantir and BigBear.ai in 2026
The fast-growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions has been a tailwind for both Palantir Technologies and BigBear.ai in 2025.Palantir stock has shot up by a remarkable 126% year to date as of this writing, while BigBear.ai has delivered gains of 25% despite bouts of volatility. However, both generative AI software companies are facing a few headwinds.Palantir's lofty valuation has created doubts among investors about the company's ability to sustain its rally. That's why its shares have been under pressure of late, even though it delivered impressive third-quarter results. BigBear.ai, meanwhile, has been unable to capitalize on the huge opportunity in AI software thus far, and its revenues have declined sharply lately.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
