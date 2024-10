Prediction: This Fashion Retail Stock Is Down 97% From Its Highs, and It Might Be Acquired Within the Next Year. Here's Why.

During the peak days of the COVID-19 pandemic, people around the world increasingly adopted a work-from-home environment and began finding new ways to entertain themselves when duty wasn't calling.One such area was the stock market. Stocks across all industry sectors ebbed and flowed for reasons completely detached from reality. In many ways, the stock market became a digital casino, and many unsuspecting investors learned a hard lesson: Stocks don't go up forever.One stock that witnessed unparalleled highs during the pandemic's height was online fashion retailer Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX). What was once a stock trading for $106 per share now sits at just $2.74 -- down 97% from its highs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool