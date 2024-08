Prediction: This Hypergrowth Company Will Be Wall Street's First $6 Trillion Stock -- and It's Not Nvidia!

Change is one of the only constants investors will find on Wall Street. Thanks to a combination of innovation, acquisitions, mergers, bankruptcies, legal judgments, competition, and even Acts of God, the stock market's "leaderboard" is constantly in flux. This is to say that Wall Street's largest companies today aren't liable to hold their positions five, 10, or even 20 years from now.Just six years ago, tech goliath Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) made history by becoming the first publicly traded company to reach a $1 trillion market cap. By June 2023, it had crossed the psychological $3 trillion barrier.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool