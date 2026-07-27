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27.07.2026 11:50:00

Prediction: This Quantum Computing Stock Is Going to Plummet After Aug. 6

In May, the U.S. government announced plans to invest $2 billion in nine different quantum computing companies to help America take a leadership position in this revolutionary industry. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) will receive $100 million over three years, and the news sent its stock soaring by as much as 65%. However, it has since given up all of those gains and then some. Although Rigetti produces some of the industry's best quantum systems, they still make too many errors to reliably solve most real-world problems, so it's difficult for the company to generate meaningful sales. It could take many years to overcome this challenge, and the U.S. government's support probably won't do much to speed up the timeline.Rigetti will release its operating results for the second quarter of 2026 (ended June 30) after the stock market closes on Aug. 6, and here's why I predict it will lead to more downside for shareholders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 3,66 -3,17% Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs 7,43 -5,47% Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs

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