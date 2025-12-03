:be Aktie
Prediction: This Stock Has Soared Nearly 70% in 2025 and Will Be an Even Bigger Winner in 2026
Some stocks perform exceptionally well and garner lots of attention for it. They might even pick up catch nicknames like the "Magnificent Seven" stocks along the way. Other stocks, though, deliver tremendous gains, yet they remain under the radar for most investors.Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) is an excellent example of the latter category. This mid-cap stock has soared nearly 70% in 2025. I predict Mirum will be an even bigger winner in 2026.Although Mirum has three approved products on the market, one of them stands out as the company's primary growth driver. Sales for Livmarli soared 56% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025 to $92.2 million. The drug accounted for approximately 69% of Mirum's total sales in the quarter. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
