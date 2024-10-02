|
02.10.2024 10:35:00
Prediction: This Stock Will Be One of the Biggest Winners of the Fed's Interest Rate Cut
Stocks have climbed this year, buoyed by excitement about the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) -- tech stocks roared higher, helping the S&P 500 post a 20% gain so far. But one major problem has weighed on market sentiment, and that's the high interest rate environment. The Federal Reserve has boosted rates over the past two years to tame runaway inflation. The efforts worked, but left consumers and businesses with higher borrowing costs, something that hurt their ability to spend, and this also weighed on companies' ability to expand.Last month though, the Fed made a key move to turn things around. The central bank cut rates for the first time in four years, going for a deeper-than-expected cut -- 50 basis points instead of 25 -- and suggested it will lower rates another half point by the end of the year.This is positive news for those hurt by higher rates -- consumers and companies, as I mentioned -- as it sets them on the path toward lower expenses. Of course, it will take time for this to happen, and it probably will require additional rate cuts to significantly bring down costs. But the good news is things are moving in the right direction, and this should lead to brighter days for most growth companies. And my prediction is one stock in particular will be one of the biggest winners of the Fed's rate cut.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
