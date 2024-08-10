|
10.08.2024 10:17:00
Prediction: This Stock Will Be Warren Buffett's Top Performer by 2030
Everyone knows about Warren Buffett's monster Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) investment. The huge hundred-billion-dollar winner -- which Buffett recently trimmed -- is quoted time and time again as one of Berkshire Hathaway's best investments. However, the investment has been held for fewer than 10 years, while Buffett has been investing for more than 60. Buffett has bought and held American Express (NYSE: AXP) for many years longer than Apple. And yet few people discuss this huge winning investment. Even though the stock is up over tenfold since Buffett's initial purchase, shares still look cheap today. Here's why American Express is poised to crush the market again and can be Buffett's top performer through 2030.American Express operates one of the only credit card networks around the world. However, unlike other networks like Visa and Mastercard, American Express acts as the bank and actually issues its own credit cards. This vertically integrates digital payments, making American Express a unique business in the credit card world.
