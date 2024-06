Prediction: This Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company Might Get Acquired by Alphabet. Here's Why.

Each quarter, institutional investors are required by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to file a 13F form. This is a document that outlines all of the stocks investors such as hedge funds are buying and selling. It can be a useful tool to see where smart money is moving.Like hedge funds, corporations can also take positions in other companies. Internet search giant and artificial intelligence (AI) leader Alphabet has built a pretty impressive portfolio of its own.While parsing the company's 13F, there was one transaction in particular that stuck out to me. So much so, that I think Alphabet may have just identified its next acquisition candidate.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel