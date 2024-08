Prediction: This Weight Loss Stock Will Be Acquired Within the Next Year

One of the biggest movements in the pharmaceutical industry right now is developing medications for weight loss. Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, Saxenda, Mounjaro, and Zepbound are transforming how diabetes and obesity are treated.What's amazing is that all of the medications listed above are manufactured by just two companies: Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).However, a small clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company called Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) is developing a GLP-1 drug that has a major differentiator from those the current market offers. So far, Altimmune's testing for its obesity treatment, pemvidutide, has shown some promising results.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool