Prediction: This Will Be IonQ's Stock Price by 2035
The quantum computing industry saw a lot of investment interest over the past few months, but that confidence has been shaken as of late. Many quantum computing stocks are well off their all-time highs established just a few days ago, and investors are likely wondering if this is a buying opportunity. One of the most popular quantum computing pure plays is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), which was the first quantum computing company to go public.Its stock is down around 30% from its all-time high at the time of this writing, but with how volatile these stocks are, it wouldn't surprise me if that figure drastically moves over the next few days. However, investing in quantum computing isn't about what the stocks do today or tomorrow or even a year from now; it's about what the market will look like decades from now. We're still several years away from commercially viable quantum computing, so investors must identify the best stocks and stay patient.If investors can wait out the long buildup and IonQ captures a large chunk of the quantum computing market, it could result in incredible returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
