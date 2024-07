Prediction: This Will Be Netflix's Next Big Move

One might think that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) should be ready to rest on its video content laurels by now. After dominating the video rental sector to smithereens, the company created the digital streaming business as we know it and continued to lead in the new industry, too. Netflix shifted gears in 2022, refocusing on profitable growth instead of maximum subscriber additions. The move scared investors away for a while, but the stock is sniffing at all-time high prices again. The profitable growth idea seems to work.So it should double down on what the company does best and evolve into a slow-growing value stock. Right? After all, that's usually what happens in the final chapters of any market-moving growth story.But that's not how Netflix's leaders think. If anything, Netflix looks ready to take another sharp turn into new business territories.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool