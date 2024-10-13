|
13.10.2024 11:28:00
Prediction: This Will Be Nike's Next Big Move
Nike (NYSE: NKE) has been struggling for years, and the company finally faced the music on a needed overhaul, announcing last month that CEO John Donahoe would be leaving the company.Donahoe took the CEO position in 2020, having previously served as CEO of ServiceNow, the enterprise cloud software giant. Donahoe brought a tech-first mentality, emphasizing data-driven priorities like digital sales and performance marketing, but a lack of attention to product, brand-building, and wholesale relationships led to some of the slowest growth in the company's history. In fact, Nike sales declined by double digits in its fiscal first quarter, showing how far the vaunted sportswear brand has fallen.Nike tapped longtime company veteran Elliott Hill to serve as its next CEO, and Hill will step into the corner office on Oct. 14. Hill came out of retirement to take the position, having worked at Nike for more than three decades, much of that time in executive positions like president of consumer and marketplace, where he led commercial and marketing operations globally for the Nike and Jordan brands. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,00
|-23,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.