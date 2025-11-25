:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
25.11.2025 13:15:00
Prediction: This Will Be Nvidia's Stock Price 12 Months From Now
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is now the most valuable company in the world. But investors aren't as interested in the past as they are about the future. Where will Nvidia shares head over the next 12 months? Let's check the latest predictions from Wall Street's highly paid analysts.In general, Wall Street loves Nvidia stock. The consensus price prediction over the next 12 months is around $257 -- roughly 40% higher than the current trading price. But when you dig deeper, it's clear that analysts don't know what to make of the stock. Ananda Baruah, an analyst at Loop Capital Markets, has a $350 price target. Atif Malik from Citigroup, however, has a price target of just $220. Even with a wide range of predicted outcomes, one thing is clear: Wall Street expects Nvidia stock to go up in 2026. Why? Let's take a look at some of the comments from Rick Schafer, an analyst at Oppenheimer who recently boosted his price target from $225 to $265. Nvidia is "the purest scale play on AI proliferation," he wrote in a research note. He said the company is "the de facto AI accelerator provider offering a unique rack-scale system," and that his firm remains a longtime buyer. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!