NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
29.10.2025 10:35:00

Prediction: This Will Be Nvidia's Stock Price 3 Years From Now

Since I began my investing journey about 10 years ago, I've witnessed my share of emerging themes built on hype, euphoria, and hope. From blockchain technology to the metaverse, I don't think I've seen anything quite like the excitement around the artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend.Since OpenAI commercially launched ChatGPT on Nov. 30, 2022, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has returned 66% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has soared by more than 100%. In case you're new to investing, these are abnormally high returns for such a short time period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten