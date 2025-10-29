NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
29.10.2025 10:35:00
Prediction: This Will Be Nvidia's Stock Price 3 Years From Now
Since I began my investing journey about 10 years ago, I've witnessed my share of emerging themes built on hype, euphoria, and hope. From blockchain technology to the metaverse, I don't think I've seen anything quite like the excitement around the artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend.Since OpenAI commercially launched ChatGPT on Nov. 30, 2022, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has returned 66% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has soared by more than 100%. In case you're new to investing, these are abnormally high returns for such a short time period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
