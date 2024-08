Prediction: This Will Be Rocket Lab's Biggest Growth Driver by 2030

Growth investors would love to get their hands on SpaceX stock. The space economy is booming, and it's estimated to hit $1 trillion in spending by 2030, and SpaceX is the clear leader in the industry.The problem is, the rocket launch company is privately owned and already worth an estimated $200 billion. So, how does an investor gain exposure to the space economy? Enter Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB). The upstart rocket company is the only true private competitor to SpaceX and trades at a much lower market capitalization. Here's why it has so much potential, as well as what can drive growth for the company through the rest of this decade.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool