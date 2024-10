Prediction: This Will Be Roku's Next Big Move

Media-streaming technology veteran Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has plenty of growth catalysts up in the air. The most important and promising is the opportunity to grow the business abroad.For example, digital advertising is bouncing back from three slow years, the company is diversifying its client list, and the Roku platform's home page ads provide a uniquely efficient marketing space. Roku is also in the early stages of integrating its ad services with The Trade Desk and its Unified ID 2.0 ad-tracking system.And I haven't even mentioned the Emmy-winning Roku Channel yet, which adds another eyeball-magnet revenue stream. This company is pulling every possible lever to ensure long-term business growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool