|
16.10.2024 16:15:00
Prediction: This Will Be the Best Stock in the Dow Jones Next Year
The "Magnificent Seven" is a moniker used to collectively describe a market-moving cluster of some of the world's largest technology enterprises: Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla. Each is putting its own stamp on the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, and all have received a lot of attention from media outlets and investors alike.But another AI stock that gets less press has handily outperformed five of the Magnificent Seven over the past two years. Enterprise software leader and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) component Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) has gained a whopping 98% in just two years. Even with that impressive run-up behind it, I think Salesforce's next growth phase is just beginning. In fact, given the lucrative opportunity the company has in AI, I think Salesforce could be the top-performing stock in the Dow next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,00
|-16,67%
|Dow Inc
|48,66
|-0,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen enden im Plus - Dow Jones mit neuem Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich weitgehend uneins. Die Märkte in Fernost legten vor dem Wochenende zu.