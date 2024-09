Prediction: This Will Be the First Healthcare Stock to Join the Trillion-Dollar Club

Right now, there are seven companies in the world with a market capitalization in excess of $1 trillion. Those companies are Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Saudi Aramco, and Meta Platforms.Considering how integrated technology has become in almost all aspects of daily life, it's not entirely surprising that many of the largest companies in the world operate in the technology industry. While the prospects of each company above seem poised to expand even more thanks to the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, I'd encourage investors to think about what other industries may be ripe for disruption.One healthcare behemoth is disrupting modern medicine in more ways than one. With its market capitalization currently hovering around $830 billion, I think it's only a matter of time before Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) gets a key to the exclusive trillion-dollar club.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool