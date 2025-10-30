:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
30.10.2025 10:35:00
Prediction: This Will Be the Most Prominent Stock Split of 2026
It's always hard to predict the next major stock split on Wall Street, but investors can consider several factors to make an educated guess.First, the higher a corporation's stock price, the more likely it is a split is forthcoming, all else being equal. Second, businesses with attractive growth prospects might expect significant capital appreciation, which may justify a stock split, especially when the company's share price is already high. Third, a history of previous stock splits shows a company's willingness to resort to this move.With all that in mind, my prediction for the most prominent stock split of 2026 is none other than Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
