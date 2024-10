Prediction: This Will Be the Next Stock to Follow Palantir's Path

Palantir's (NYSE: PLTR) stock has been soaring like there's no tomorrow for the past year and a half. Once famous mainly as a software provider focused on government clients, the data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist has made rapid inroads in the commercial segment. Palantir's cutting-edge software solutions help clients sift through huge amounts of data and derive actionable insights. The company's large-language-model-powered Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) is also helping attract new customers and upselling to existing customers.Palantir's shares have increased about 110% in 2024 and remain a Wall Street favorite. However, the stock is trading at 33.6 times trailing-12-month sales, significantly higher than its three-year average price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 20.7. That may be too high for many investors.I believe that Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) has the potential to grow similarly to Palantir and that it may prove attractive in the long run. Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool