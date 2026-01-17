Hit Aktie

Hit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.01.2026 13:05:00

Prediction: XRP Will Hit $4 in 2026

At a bargain price of just $2, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) continues to tantalize crypto investors with the prospect of stratospheric upside potential. Unfortunately, in more than a decade, XRP has never traded higher than a price of $3.84.But 2026 is the year XRP finally breaks out. I'm predicting that XRP will hit a price of $4 this year, and here's why.In 2026, crypto traders and analysts have dramatically scaled down their future price targets for XRP. One year ago, it was common to find price targets north of $10 for XRP, including a $12.50 price target from Standard Chartered. But this year, the consensus price target for XRP, according to CoinCodex, is a rather pedestrian $2.20.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten