Prediction: XRP Will Hit $4 in 2026
At a bargain price of just $2, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) continues to tantalize crypto investors with the prospect of stratospheric upside potential. Unfortunately, in more than a decade, XRP has never traded higher than a price of $3.84.But 2026 is the year XRP finally breaks out. I'm predicting that XRP will hit a price of $4 this year, and here's why.In 2026, crypto traders and analysts have dramatically scaled down their future price targets for XRP. One year ago, it was common to find price targets north of $10 for XRP, including a $12.50 price target from Standard Chartered. But this year, the consensus price target for XRP, according to CoinCodex, is a rather pedestrian $2.20.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
