Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
|
14.05.2026 13:22:00
Prediction: XRP Will Hit $5 in 2026
In 2026, the odds of any cryptocurrency suddenly exploding in value are still relatively low. But if there's one cryptocurrency capable of doing this, it's XRP (CRYPTO: XRP).In fact, I'm predicting that XRP will more than triple in value, reaching $5 by the end of the year. Here's one scenario for how it might play out.Just 18 months ago, XRP was one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet. On Election Day in November 2024, XRP traded at just $0.50. By Inauguration Day in January 2025, XRP was trading for a price of $3.40.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!