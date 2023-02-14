Premier’s PINC AI™ Receives 2023 Best in KLAS Award for Value-Based Care Consulting

PINC AI™, the technology and services platform of Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement and technology company, has been awarded the 2023 Best in KLAS designation for Value-Based Care Consulting. The award was announced in the 2023 Best In KLAS: Software & Services Report, which is based on feedback from thousands of healthcare providers KLAS interviews every year. Premier was previously awarded this Best in KLAS designation in 2022, as well as in 2016 and 2017.

"We are honored and excited to again be recognized by KLAS for our efforts, all of which support our mission to improve the health of communities,” said Leigh Anderson, Premier’s President of Performance Services and the leader of PINC AI™. "I am so proud of everything this team has accomplished on behalf of our members, and this recognition demonstrates that PINC AI™ is making a difference in communities across the nation.”

Working with hundreds of hospitals and health systems as well as physician groups, PINC AI™ has been a recognized leader in enabling providers to succeed in value-based care models such as accountable care organizations (ACOs). PINC AI™ offers a broad range of clinical, financial and operational consulting services, as well as market-leading strategic and performance improvement collaboratives. Its Population Health Management Collaborative and Bundled Payment Collaborative have consistently outperformed the nation in achieving superior quality outcomes and shared savings.

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers,” said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research. "These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest and impartial reporting.”

The team of value-based care subject-matter experts at PINC AI™ leverage regularly updated, claims-based analytics and benchmarking tools with more than 2.1 million lives. PINC AI™ consultants utilize insights from this data to provide in-depth understanding of performance improvement opportunities based on comparative benchmarks and a proven performance improvement methodology. PINC AI™ also uses tools and forums to rapidly share best practices by networking hundreds of hospitals, health systems and physician groups through its Population Health Management Collaborative and Bundled Payment Collaborative.

The Best in KLAS designation is awarded only in services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations. KLAS Research will present the award at the Best in KLAS Awards Show on April 17, 2023.

About the PINC AI™ Platform

PINC AI™ is the technology and services platform of Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC). With more than 20 years’ worth of cost, quality and operational data gleaned from 45 percent of U.S. hospital discharges, 812 million hospital outpatient and clinic encounters and 131 million physician office visits, the PINC AI™ platform provides actionable intelligence to help advance industry research, support improved financial performance and outcomes, and enable success in new, alternative payment models. PINC AI™ offerings rely on advanced analytics to identify improvement opportunities, consulting services for clinical and operational design, and workflow solutions to hardwire sustainable change. The PINC AI™ platform is also the data engine powering Premier’s newest brands – Remitra® and Contigo Health®. With a leading network of provider organizations, the PINC AI™ platform accelerates ingenuity and serves as a large-scale innovation catalyst in healthcare. PINC AI™ offerings and capabilities can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn.

