03.08.2024 14:30:00
President Biden's Decision Not to Run for a Second Term Could Be a Massive Catalyst for Cannabis Stocks
Up until recently, there wasn't a whole lot of hope that there would be any reason to be optimistic about marijuana legalization in the near future. The Republican party takes a traditionally hard stance on drugs. Current President Joe Biden has been in power for nearly four years now, and there hasn't been any sign that significant change is coming. While there is hope that marijuana may be rescheduled and will no longer be a Schedule I substance, that would still fall well short of legalization, which many investors and businesses are still hoping for.However, the news that President Biden will not seek reelection opens the door to a new possibility. A new presidential candidate may be more eager to make significant moves on marijuana reform, potentially leading to legalization. While there's still plenty of uncertainty ahead, cannabis investors may have more reason than ever to be bullish on the prospects for legalization.Vice President Kamala Harris looks to be the odds-on favorite to lock up the Democratic nomination. And that could be an extremely positive development for cannabis investors, as Harris would be much more likely to push for marijuana reform as president.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
