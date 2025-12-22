Hemp Aktie

Hemp für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C2N2 / ISIN: US56782C1099

22.12.2025 09:51:00

President Donald Trump Just Fast-Tracked the Rescheduling of Marijuana, and Pot Stocks Plunged -- Here's the Nefarious Reason Why

In the 11 months since President Donald Trump was inaugurated for his non-consecutive second term, change has been commonplace. Since taking office, Trump has overseen the passage of his flagship tax and spending law, the "big, beautiful bill," introduced his sweeping global tariff and trade policy, and made an assortment of adjustments to Social Security, including the signing of an executive order (EO) that ended the use of paper checks to dole out benefits. Last week, the president oversaw the next of what's been a series of historic changes in Washington, D.C. On Thursday, Dec. 18, he signed an EO ("Increasing Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research") designed to fast-track the ongoing review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I substance to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). President Trump signing paperwork in the Oval Office. Image source: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead, courtesy of the National Archives.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zum Wochenstart seitwärts. Am Montag präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost freundlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

