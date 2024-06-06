Press Release: Addex Therapeutics Reports Q1 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

-- GABAB PAM: Selection of drug candidates under Indivior collaboration expected by end of Q2 2024.

Geneva, Switzerland, June 6, 2024 - Addex Therapeutics https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=mhd_1U-q1pk_eukOBawGET6NJg00fythCgt6IZFwrAXi0kvcYBZruRL0EnweoxkEPspU9R0EAKWWB2-u0ACNNKm_Ux0CFlG4CmzpFyrpz--sfuJ_V-YmyOI7LNWI1vxd (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders, today reported its Q1 2024 financial results and provided a corporate update.

"Building on the recent Neurosterix transaction, which extended our cash runway beyond 2026 and will accelerate the development of a portfolio of preclinical programs, we anticipate selection of drug candidates under the agreement with Indivior by the end of the second quarter of 2024," said Tim Dyer CEO of Addex. "During the rest of 2024, we will focus on advancing our GABAB PAM drug candidate for chronic cough and dipraglurant for brain injury recovery as well as working with our partner, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., to evaluate the future development of ADX71149."

Operating Highlights:

-- Selection of drug candidates under the GABAB PAM collaboration with

Indivior expected by the end of the second quarter of 2024;

-- Launched Neurosterix with Perceptive Advisors, raising USD 63 million in

Series A to accelerate the development of a preclinical portfolio

including M4 PAM for schizophrenia;

-- Received CHF 5 million and 20% equity in Neurosterix in April 2024 and

secured cash runway beyond 2026; and

-- Our partner, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., completed ADX71149 epilepsy

Phase 2 study; top-line results did not show statistical significance.

Key Q1 2024 Financial Data

CHF' thousands Q1 2024 Q1 2023 * Change

Income 235 502 (267)

R&D expenses (245) (255) 10

G&A expenses (778) (615) (163)

Total operating loss (788) (368) (420)

Finance result, net 53 (2) 55

Net loss from continuing operations (735) (370) (365)

Net loss from discontinued operations (2,352) (2,037) (315)

Net loss for the period (3,087) (2,407) (680)

Basic and diluted net loss per

share:

From continuing operations (0.01) (0.01) 0.00

From discontinued operations (0.02) (0.03) 0.01

Total basic and diluted net loss

per share (0.03) (0.04) 0.01

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,237) (1,362) (875)

Cash and cash equivalents 1,628 5,595 (3,967)

Shareholders' equity (1,373) 4,071 (5,444)

* The comparative information has been re-presented due to discontinued operations that have been reclassed to the financial line called "Net loss from discontinued operations" following Neurosterix transaction.

Financial Summary:

Under IFRS, the sale of our allosteric modulator drug discovery platform and unpartnered preclinical portfolio to Neurosterix on April 2, 2024, required the identification of continuing operations related to retained programs by Addex and discontinued operations for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. The income and expenses from discontinued operations have been reclassed to the financial line called "Net loss from discontinued operations". All financial variance described below relate to continuing operations.

Income decreased by CHF 0.3 million to CHF 0.2 million in the first quarter 2024 compared to CHF 0.5 million in the first quarter 2023, primarily driven by amounts received under our funded research collaboration with Indivior, recognized as related costs are incurred.

R&D expenses primarily relate to our GABAB PAM program and remain stable at CHF 0.3 million for both first quarters of 2024 and 2023.

G&A expenses increased by CHF 0.2 million to CHF 0.8 million in the first quarter 2024 compared to CHF 0.6 million in the first quarter 2023, primarily due to legal fees.

The net loss from continuing operations increased by CHF 0.4 million primarily due to reduced income and increased G&A.

Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations remain stable at CHF 0.01 for the first quarter 2024 compared to the first quarter 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to CHF 1.6 million at March 31, 2024, compared to CHF 5.6 million at March 31, 2023. The decrease of CHF 5.4 million between March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 is primarily due to the cash used in operating activities, partially offset by funds raised from one single institutional investor in April 2023. Gross proceeds of CHF 5.0 million from Neurosterix's transaction was received in April 2024.

Q1 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements:

The Q1 2024 financial report can be found on the Company's website in the investor/download section here https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=k7ytKthW6bVa0VhEXIXJTf0FmhYx9Oa0_NL9nb-uXMEQZIS4CP-WMNZXlinfqS7gl5QcsqS-QCBNzeAct800t7S_aNQu6d_7yby41cPvxst_PyiauAQbyZktmK4bkyfA.

Conference Call Details:

A conference call will be held today, June 6, 2024, at 16:00 CEST (15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT / 07:00 PDT) to review the financial results. Tim Dyer, Chief Executive Officer and Misha Kalinichev, Head of Translational Science will deliver a brief presentation followed by a Q&A session.

Joining the Conference Call:

1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using

the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be

provided with Participant Dial-in numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.

2. In the 10 minutes prior to the call's start time, participants will need

to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received

at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me

feature instead of dialing the nearest dial in number.

Webcast registration URL:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5twaqd3r

Conference call registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI042149b2b22741eb96c2d718ff2853bb

About Addex:

Addex Therapeutics https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=mhd_1U-q1pk_eukOBawGET6NJg00fythCgt6IZFwrAXrEabkqfSAR5CL3wwXJNvR3ggsFNoUuJhEhQsaGiJPDK6EHg6-e_3rvWbMFPKCFXTqNO_taOdFX4OAvD7XrehE is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Addex's lead drug candidate, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., has recently completed a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy. The Company's second clinical program, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is under evaluation for future development in dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease and post-stroke/TBI recovery. Addex partnership with Indivior on GABAB PAM is advancing multiple drug candidates through clinical candidate selection for substance use disorder. Under the agreement with Indivior, Addex is advancing an independent GABAB PAM program for chronic cough through clinical candidate selection. Addex also holds a 20% share in a private company, Neurosterix LLC which is advancing a portfolio of allosteric modulator programs including M4PAM for schizophrenia, mGlu7NAM for stress related disorders and mGlu2NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange. For more information, visit www.addextherapeutics.com

