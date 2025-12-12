Press Release: Novartis breaks ground on flagship manufacturing hub in North Carolina

-- FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein and

Novartis leadership highlight importance of new hub to US patients and

local economy

-- Construction reflects company's commitment to ensure end-to-end

manufacturing of all key medicines for US patients in the US at scale

-- Groundbreaking marks continuation of Novartis investment and growth in

the US, capping year of significant regulatory and manufacturing

milestones

East Hanover, December 12, 2025 -- Novartis, a leading global innovative medicines company, broke ground yesterday on its more than 700,000-square-foot flagship manufacturing hub in North Carolina, moving rapidly to construct its recently announced https://www.novartis.com/us-en/news/media-releases/novartis-announces-plans-build-flagship-manufacturing-hub-north-carolina investment in the state.

The North Carolina project will include the construction of a new facility in Morrisville and a new site in Durham encompassing two new facilities, as well as the expansion of an existing Novartis facility in Durham. Together, these investments are expected to create 700 new jobs in North Carolina by 2030 and support more than 3,000 indirect jobs across the Novartis US supply chain. This expansion is a key pillar in the company's $23 billion investment https://www.novartis.com/us-en/about/investing-americas-health in US-based infrastructure over the next five years.

US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary, MD, MPH, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein and other elected officials from the state, joined Novartis leadership and employees and members of the local community to celebrate the official start of construction of the manufacturing hub.

"It's an exciting day for Novartis as we break ground on our new manufacturing hub, a crucial step toward delivering on our goal of producing all our key medicines for US patients domestically," said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. "Once complete, this new hub will become a central site for Novartis manufacturing in the US, strengthening our supply chain and underscoring our commitment to American patients."

With construction now underway, Novartis is strengthening its coast-to-coast manufacturing and research network, enabling full end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across its main therapeutic areas, supporting the delivery of its key medicines to patients across the US at scale.

"North Carolina continues to lead in cutting-edge life sciences," said NC Governor Josh Stein. "Novartis' decision to deepen its roots here speaks to the strength of our talent, our research universities, and our commitment to leading the nation in advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing. These investments bring in more good-paying jobs for North Carolinians and build a stronger, more resilient supply chain for patients across the country."

"The FDA is pleased to support the America First agenda in manufacturing. It's common sense and it increases our national security, " said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, MD, MPH. "Novartis' investment is a strong step toward making drugs for Americans in America."

Anticipated to open in 2027-2028, the company's flagship manufacturing hub was marked by a formal groundbreaking ceremony at one of the new sites, and photo opportunities to commemorate the occasion.

2025 Marks Year of Significant Investment in US

This groundbreaking is part of a year of significant expansion for Novartis in the US.

-- Regulatory milestones: The company received five U.S. Food and Drug

Administration approvals across oncology, neuroscience, immunology and

renal, underscoring its commitment to bring new innovation to US

patients.

-- Expanded R&D capabilities: The company announced plans to build a new

$1.1B biomedical research hub in San Diego, CA, complementing its

existing US research hub in Cambridge, MA.

-- Coast-to-coast radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing: The company

opened a new RLT manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, CA, invested in the

expansion of existing facilities in Indiana and New Jersey, and announced

plans to build new manufacturing facilities in Florida and Texas.

-- End-to-end manufacturing across key medicines: With the flagship

manufacturing hub in North Carolina, the company is on track to

manufacture all its key medicines for US patients in the US.

The US is a priority market for Novartis, and the company is committed to continued growth through investments in manufacturing and R&D to drive forward the ability to deliver breakthrough treatments to patients with speed and broad access, while creating US jobs and helping grow the US economy.

