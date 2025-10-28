Novartis Aktie
28.10.2025 06:59:50
Press Release: Novartis delivers solid sales and -3-
(iptacopan) demonstrated statistically significant, clinically
meaningful superiority compared to placebo in slowing
IgAN progression measured by annualized total slope
of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) decline
over two years. Full data will be presented at future
medical meetings and included in regulatory submissions
in 2026.
------------------------ --------------------------------------------------------------------
Leqvio In the Phase IV V-DIFFERENCE study, 85% of patients
(Inclisiran) with hypercholesterolemia who had not reached guideline-recommended
LDL-C targets despite optimized lipid-lowering therapy
(LLT) achieved their goals with Leqvio plus LLT, versus
31% with placebo plus LLT, with benefits evident in
as early as 30 days. Leqvio also reduced LDL-C by
59% over 360 days, outperforming placebo plus LLT
by 35%. Data presented at ESC.
------------------------ --------------------------------------------------------------------
Entresto Data from the Phase IV PARACHUTE-HF study in patients
(sacubitril/ valsartan) with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
due to chronic Chagas disease showed that Entresto
outperformed enalapril on a composite endpoint of
cardiovascular death, heart failure hospitalization
or NT-proBNP change. Entresto was well tolerated,
with no new safety signals identified. Data presented
at ESC.
------------------------ --------------------------------------------------------------------
Kesimpta In the ARTIOS Phase IIIb study, patients with RMS
(ofatumumab) who switched to Kesimpta after breakthrough disease
on fingolimod or fumarate-based therapies showed a
substantial reduction in disease activity. This was
reflected in a low annualized relapse rate (ARR of
0.06 over 96 weeks), near-complete suppression of
MRI activity, and over 90% of participants achieving
no evidence of disease activity (NEDA-3). No new safety
concerns were identified, regardless of prior disease-modifying
treatment.
In the separate ALITHIOS open-label extension study,
more than 90% of naïve patients receiving Kesimpta
showed no evidence of disease activity (NEDA-3) at
7 years, with no new safety concerns, reinforcing
the benefit of introducing Kesimpta early. Data from
both studies presented at ECTRIMS.
------------------------ --------------------------------------------------------------------
Selected transactions Novartis entered into an agreement to acquire Tourmaline
Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing
pacibekitug, a Phase III-ready anti-IL-6 monoclonal
antibody for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
(ASCVD). In Phase II, pacibekitug reduced median high-sensitivity
C-reactive protein (hsCRP) levels by up to 86% compared
to placebo, with similar incidence rates of adverse
events and serious adverse events. The transaction
is expected to close on October 28, 2025.
Novartis entered a second collaboration with Monte
Rosa Therapeutics, in addition to the existing license
agreement for VAV1 degraders, announced in October
2024. Under the new agreement, Novartis receives an
exclusive license to an undisclosed discovery target
and options to license two programs from Monte Rosa's
preclinical immunology portfolio.
Novartis continued its collaboration with Argo Biopharma,
adding two new agreements: an exclusive license to
an siRNA candidate currently in IND-enabling studies
and expected to enter Phase I in 2026, and an option
to exclusively license two second-generation siRNA
molecules currently in development, with a right of
first negotiation to the Phase II ANGPTL3 program.
Novartis entered into a global licensing and collaboration
agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals for ARO-SNCA,
a preclinical-stage siRNA therapy targeting alpha-synuclein
for the treatment of synucleinopathies such as Parkinson's
disease. The agreement also includes additional collaboration
targets leveraging Arrowhead's proprietary Targeted
RNAi Molecule (TRiM(TM)) platform.
------------------------ --------------------------------------------------------------------
Capital structure and net debt
Retaining a good balance between investment in the business, a strong capital structure, and attractive shareholder returns remains a priority.
During the first nine months of 2025, Novartis repurchased a total of 66.4 million shares for USD 7.5 billion on the SIX Swiss Exchange second trading line. These repurchases included 49.1 million shares (USD 5.4 billion) under the USD 15 billion share buyback (announced in July 2023 and completed in July 2025) and 6.6 million shares (USD 0.8 billion) under the new up-to USD 10 billion share buyback announced in July 2025. In addition, 10.7 million shares (USD 1.3 billion) were repurchased to mitigate anticipated full-year dilution related to the equity-based compensation plans of associates. Further, 1.6 million shares (equity value of USD 0.2 billion) were repurchased from associates. In the same period, 11.7 million shares (equity value of USD 0.9 billion) were delivered to associates related to equity-based compensation plans. Consequently, the total number of shares outstanding decreased by 56.3 million versus December 31, 2024. These treasury share transactions resulted in an equity decrease of USD 6.8 billion and a net cash outflow of USD 7.7 billion.
Net debt increased to USD 20.4 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to USD 16.1 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was mainly due to the free cash flow of USD 15.9 billion being more than offset by the USD 7.8 billion annual dividend payment, cash outflows for treasury share transactions of USD 7.7 billion and net cash outflow for M&A, intangible assets transactions and other acquisitions of USD 3.7 billion.
As of Q3 2025, the long-term credit rating for the company is Aa3 with Moody's Ratings and AA- with S&P Global Ratings.
2025 outlook
Barring unforeseen events; growth vs. prior year in
cc
---------------------------------------------------------
Net sales Expected to grow high single-digit
--------------------- ----------------------------------
Core operating income Expected to grow low-teens
--------------------- ----------------------------------
Foreign exchange impact
If late-October exchange rates prevail for the remainder of 2025, the foreign exchange impact for the year would be neutral to positive 1 percentage point on net sales and negative 2 percentage points on core operating income. The estimated impact of exchange rates on our results is provided monthly on our website.
Key figures(1)
Q3 Q3
2025 2024 % change 9M 2025 9M 2024 % change
USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc
------ ------ ---- ---- ------- ------- ---- ----
Net sales 13 909 12 823 8 7 41 196 37 164 11 11
---------------------- ------ ------ ---- ---- ------- ------- ---- ----
Operating income 4 501 3 627 24 27 14 028 11 014 27 31
---------------------- ------ ------ ---- ---- ------- ------- ---- ----
As a % of sales 32.4 28.3 34.1 29.6
---------------------- ------ ------ ---- ---- ------- ------- ---- ----
Net income 3 930 3 185 23 25 11 563 9 119 27 29
---------------------- ------ ------ ---- ---- ------- ------- ---- ----
EPS (USD) 2.04 1.58 29 31 5.94 4.50 32 35
---------------------- ------ ------ ---- ---- ------- ------- ---- ----
Net cash flows from
operating activities 6 571 6 286 5 16 880 13 426 26
---------------------- ------ ------ ---- ---- ------- ------- ---- ----
Non-IFRS measures
---------------------- ------ ------ ---- ---- ------- ------- ---- ----
Free cash flow 6 217 5 965 4 15 941 12 618 26
---------------------- ------ ------ ---- ---- ------- ------- ---- ----
Core operating income 5 460 5 145 6 7 16 960 14 635 16 18
---------------------- ------ ------ ---- ---- ------- ------- ---- ----
