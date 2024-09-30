|
30.09.2024 14:02:03
Prime Medicine Inks Strategic Research Collaboration And License Agreement With Bristol Myers Squibb
(RTTNews) - Prime Medicine, Inc. (PRME) announced Monday a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) to develop reagents for the next generation of ex vivo T-cell therapies.
Under the terms of the agreement, Prime Medicine will design optimized Prime Editor reagents for a select number of targets, including reagents that use its Prime Assisted Site-Specific Integrase Gene Editing (PASSIGE) technology.
Bristol Myers Squibb will be responsible for development, manufacturing and commercialization of the next generation cell therapies, with support from Prime Medicine in gene editing strategy and reagent development.
Prime Medicine's PASSIGE technology combines Prime Editing with an integrase or other site-specific recombinase to introduce large gene-sized cargo into the genome for stable cargo expression.
Under the terms of the agreement, Prime Medicine will receive a $55 million upfront payment and a $55 million equity investment from Bristol Myers Squibb.
Prime Medicine is also eligible to receive more than $3.5 billion in milestones, including up to $1.4 billion in development milestones and more than $2.1 billion in commercialization milestones, along with royalties on net sales.
