Primech AI Secures Landmark Lease Agreement for Hytron Autonomous Cleaning Robots in Singapore’s Army Camp
|
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 November 2025 - Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI"), a leader in AI-powered cleaning and facility management robotics, today announced the successful signing of a lease agreement to deploy its Hytron autonomous bathroom cleaning robots in one of Singapore's army camps.
About Primech AI
Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.
About Primech Holdings Limited
Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.
