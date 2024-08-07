07.08.2024 22:50:43

Primerica, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.17 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $144.50 million, or $3.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $162.75 million or $4.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $803.38 million from $668.39 million last year.

Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.17 Mln. vs. $144.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.03 vs. $3.97 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $803.38 Mln vs. $668.39 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Primerica Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Primerica Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Primerica Inc. 228,00 3,64% Primerica Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag leichte Gewinne. Die asiatischen Märkte tendieren am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten