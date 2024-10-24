Principal Financial Group Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG):

Earnings: -$220.0 million in Q3 vs. $1.246 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.95 in Q3 vs. $5.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $412.0 million or $1.76 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.02 per share