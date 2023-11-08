Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value Net Asset Value as of October 31, 2023

Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value

Net Asset Value

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, November 8, 2023

Net Asset Value as of October 31, 2023

As of October 31, 2023, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 154.23 (CHF 148.20), representing a change of +0.2% in EUR (-0.5% in CHF) since September 30, 2023.

Positive valuation adjustments were recorded for several portfolio funds, including TA Associates XIV, which targets mid-market buyout and growth capital investments predominantly in North America and Europe, as well as Blossom I, which makes early-stage technology investments in Europe. Furthermore, PEH`s direct co-investment in dss+, a health, safety and environmental consulting company, also recorded a positive valuation adjustment. Overall, the portfolio performance was negative, but the purchase of 22,799 treasury shares in October was significantly accretive, which overcompensated the portfolio performance and expenses and resulted in a gain of EUR 0.2958 per share.

The portfolio was cash-flow negative in October with total distributions amounting to EUR 0.4m vs. EUR 2.0m paid into the portfolio. The biggest distribution was received from Mid Europa Fund IV, distributing proceeds from the sale of shares in Allegro, a Polish online e-commerce platform. The biggest capital call was received from Evolution Technology III for a number of investments.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,472,482 as of October 31, 2023 (September 30, 2023: 2,495,281). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

