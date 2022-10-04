Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.10.2022 22:15:00

ProAssurance Third Quarter 2022 Results Release and Teleconference

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) will report results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the close of normal New York Stock Exchange trading on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

ProAssurance will conduct a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 to discuss the results and other items of interest to investors participating in the call. US-based investors are invited to participate by phone by dialing either (844) 200-6205 (toll free) or (646) 904-5544 (local), and international investors may dial +1 (929) 526-1599. The access code for all attendees is 941354. The conference call will also be webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/266929465.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through at least Wednesday, November 16, 2022. US-based investors my access the replay by dialing (866) 813-9403 (toll free) or (929) 458-6194, and international investors may dial +44 (204) 525-0658. The access code for all attendees is 354916. A replay will be available through at least November 9, 2023 at ProAssurance.com.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers’ compensation insurance. ProAssurance Group is rated "A” (Excellent) by AM Best; NORCAL Group is rated "A-” (Excellent) by AM Best. ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries carry a Financial Strength Rating of "A-” (Strong) from Fitch Ratings.

For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry-leading suite of products and services, cutting-edge risk management and practice enhancement programs, follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurance’s YouTube channel regularly presents thought provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

