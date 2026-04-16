Prologis Q1 Core FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - Prologis, Inc. (PLD) reported first quarter AFFO attributable to stockholders/unitholders of $1.47 billion compared to $1.08 billion, a year ago. Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders increased to $1.44 billion from $1.36 billion. Core funds from operations per share was $1.50 compared with $1.42. Core FFO, excluding Net Promote Income or Expense per share was $1.52 compared with $1.43.

Net earnings attributable to common stockholders increased to $980 million from $592 million, last year. Net earnings per diluted share was $1.05 compared with $0.63. Total revenues increased to $2.30 billion from $2.14 billion, last year. Rental and other revenues was $2.14 billion compared to $2.0 billion.

For 2026, the company now expects core FFO attributable to stockholders/unitholders, excluding Net Promote Income or Expense in a range of $6.12 to $6.28, revised from prior guidance range of $6.05 to $6.25.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Prologis shares are up 1.66 percent to $142.07.

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