ArTara Therapeutics Aktie

ArTara Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PX49 / ISIN: US04300J1079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.12.2025 13:10:24

Protara Therapeutics Shares Sink 16% After $75 Mln Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) dropped about 16% in pre-market trading on Friday after the company announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of about 13.04 million shares of common stock at $5.75 per share.

In addition, Protara has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.96 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares in the offering are being sold by Protara.

The company expects the gross proceeds from the offering to be approximately $75 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Protara and excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

The offering is expected to close on December 8, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Protara intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering to fund the clinical development of TARA-002, as well as the development of other clinical programs. Protara may also use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

TARA closed at $6.87 on December 4, 2025, up $0.07 or 1.03%. In pre market trading the following day, the stock fell sharply to $5.77, down $1.10 or 16.01%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ArTara Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu ArTara Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:38 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
06:17 KW 49: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05.12.25 Vor Fonds-Schließung: So positionierte sich Big Short-Investor Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025
05.12.25 KW 49: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.12.25 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen schlossen mit leichten Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen